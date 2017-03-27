ECLAC lays out framework for building...

ECLAC lays out framework for building a competitive Caribbean economy

SANTIAGO, Chile -- In order to build a competitive economy, Caribbean countries must engage in economic restructuring and diversification practices in several areas, including agriculture, transportation and telecommunications. This, according to the latest policy brief from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean subregional headquarters for the Caribbean.

Chicago, IL

