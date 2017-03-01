#DesignIndaba2017: Bringing great thi...

#DesignIndaba2017: Bringing great things to People (gt2P) by paracrafting

In the final session before tea on the first day of Design Indaba 2017, Chilean gt2P and SA's own Andile Dyalvane left attendees spellbound and a little shell-shocked at the implications of their work that unravels the DNA of design and respirals it to scale.

Chicago, IL

