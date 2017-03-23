Cma CGM Rolls Out Asia-West Coast South America Offer
CMA CGM has announced the launch of the new service offer between Asia and West Coast South America, the most comprehensive offer on the market between these two strategic areas. - 4 direct weekly services between Asia and West Coast South America and the Caribbean .
