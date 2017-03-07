Chilean Candidate Ossandon Backs Free...

Chilean Candidate Ossandon Backs Free Markets With an Iron Fist

After six years of protests in Chile demanding better education, pensions and health-care, presidential hopeful Manuel Jose Ossandon says what the country needs is more free market economics, not less. What must change, he argues, is a new iron fist for any abuses of the system.

