Chile president vows to fight for Asia-Pacific trade deal0 min ago

Chile's President Michelle Bachelet said today that Latin America will spearhead efforts to boost Asia-Pacific trade after US President Donald Trump killed the highly-touted Trans Pacific Partnership. Addressing a special session of the World Trade Organization, Bachelet warned against the rising threat of "protectionist trade policies in some countries", without mentioning Trump directly.
