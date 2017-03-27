Chile President Michelle Bachelet visits Haiti
Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is scheduled to visit Haiti on Monday, the first foreign head of state to do so since Haitian President Jovenel Moise was sworn-in on Feb. 7 as his nation's new president. Bachelet's visit comes ahead of an April 11 debate by the United Nations Security Council in New York on the fate of its stabilization mission in Haiti and the recommendation by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the mission close by Oct. 15. Guterres is calling for "a staggered but complete withdrawal" of the 2,370 blue-helmet soldiers after 13 years in Haiti.
