Chile President Michelle Bachelet vis...

Chile President Michelle Bachelet visits Haiti

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Miami Herald

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is scheduled to visit Haiti on Monday, the first foreign head of state to do so since Haitian President Jovenel Moise was sworn-in on Feb. 7 as his nation's new president. Bachelet's visit comes ahead of an April 11 debate by the United Nations Security Council in New York on the fate of its stabilization mission in Haiti and the recommendation by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the mission close by Oct. 15. Guterres is calling for "a staggered but complete withdrawal" of the 2,370 blue-helmet soldiers after 13 years in Haiti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC