Chile Christian Democrats Pick Senator for Crowded Presidential Race

Chile's center-left Christian Democratic Party, one of the nation's largest, nominated Senator Carolina Goic on Saturday as its flag bearer for the November presidential election, adding one more candidate to an increasingly crowded field. Goic, like the Christian Democratic Party writ large, is generally center-left on economic issues and center-right to conservative on social issues.

Chicago, IL

