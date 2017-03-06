Challenges persist 5 years after gay ...

Challenges persist 5 years after gay Chilean man's murder

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Washington Blade

Daniel Zamudio, a young gay Chilean man, was tortured for several hours and seriously injured by a group of four self-described neo-Nazis who attacked him in a Santiago park on March 2, 2012, because of his sexual orientation. His death 25 days later sparked outrage across the country and Zamudio became a symbol against homophobic violence in the conservative nation.

Chicago, IL

