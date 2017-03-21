Canada's Endeavour Mining ends merger...

Canada's Endeavour Mining ends merger talks with Acacia

Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp said on Tuesday it had ended discussions with London-based Acacia Mining Plc regarding a potential merger. LAUNCESTON, Australia It's not unusual for a financial market to be pulled in different directions simultaneously by competing influences, but what is notable for gold currently is the apparent inability of the contradictory factors to gain momentum.

