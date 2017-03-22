BTS in South America on - Wings Tour'

BTS in South America on - Wings Tour'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, met some 44,000 fans on the South American leg of its "2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour," its agency Big Hit Entertainment said Tuesday. The K-pop juggernaut kicked off the tour in Seoul in February and made its next stops in South America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,752,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC