Bolivians Arrested In Chilean Territory Ordered Held In Jail
A Chilean court ruled on Wednesday that the nine Bolivian citizens, two of them soldiers and the others customs officials, arrested on the weekend in Chile are to be held in jail while authorities examine the case. A court in the northern town of Pozo Almonte found that enough evidence was presented before it to conclude that the foreigners were definitely inside Chile and participating in the crimes of robbery with violence, shipment and possession of prohibited weapons and smuggling.
