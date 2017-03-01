Atacama Pacific Provides Update

Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation is pleased to announce that the technical drilling program at its Cerro Maricunga Oxide Gold Project has finished with 700 metres of metallurgical drilling in three PQ drill holes and 1,860 metres of reverse circulation technical drilling completed. Samples from the metallurgical drilling program are being shipped to the Kappes, Cassidy and Associates' facility in Reno, Nevada for column test work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.