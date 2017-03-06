Arsenal: 14,000 Chileans Signed Up On Facebook But Only FIVE Fans...
Turns out the clamour in Chile for Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal isn't quite as fervent as first thought. Of the thousands of irked fans who signed up on Facebook to march through the capital city of Santiago in protest of Sanchez's perceived career stagnation at the Emirates, a mere fraction turned up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Who Ate All The Pies.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC