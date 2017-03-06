Arsenal: 14,000 Chileans Signed Up On Facebook But Only FIVE Fans...

Arsenal: 14,000 Chileans Signed Up On...

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Who Ate All The Pies

Turns out the clamour in Chile for Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal isn't quite as fervent as first thought. Of the thousands of irked fans who signed up on Facebook to march through the capital city of Santiago in protest of Sanchez's perceived career stagnation at the Emirates, a mere fraction turned up.

Chicago, IL

