Amerigo Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report prepared for Minera Valle Central, S.A. , Amerigo's Chilean subsidiary in conjunction with Amerigo's intention to commence the Cauquenes Phase Two Expansion project . Phase Two is planned to improve flotation recovery efficiency and expand the existing facilities to an output of 85 to 90 million pounds of copper per year.
