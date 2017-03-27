Amerigo Announces Filing of NI 43-101...

Amerigo Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report prepared for Minera Valle Central, S.A. , Amerigo's Chilean subsidiary in conjunction with Amerigo's intention to commence the Cauquenes Phase Two Expansion project . Phase Two is planned to improve flotation recovery efficiency and expand the existing facilities to an output of 85 to 90 million pounds of copper per year.

