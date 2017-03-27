Amerigo Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report prepared for Minera Valle Central, S.A. , Amerigo's Chilean subsidiary in conjunction with Amerigo's intention to commence the Cauquenes Phase Two Expansion project . Phase Two is planned to improve flotation recovery efficiency and expand the existing facilities to an output of 85 to 90 million pounds of copper per year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.