Alejandro Guillier makes himself the news in Chile

Right-wing candidates have been winning races across Latin America lately, and with Chile's economy sagging, conservative billionaire Sebastin Piera appears headed for a return to power in presidential elections scheduled for November. But Piera, who led Chile from 2010 to 2014, may be at risk of running into one of the other prevailing forces in global politics: an anti-establishment upsurge, which could benefit his likely opponent, leftist senator and former news anchorman Alejandro Guillier.

