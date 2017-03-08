2 die in crush at massive Argentine rock concert
SANTIAGO, Chile - A crush of people at a massive open-air rock concert left two people dead and a dozen more injured, Argentine officials said Sunday. Olavarria Mayor Ezequiel Galli said officials had been expecting 160,000 to 170,000 for the concert by Indio Solari, but far more showed up.
