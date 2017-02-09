Xi sends condolences to Chilean president over deadly forest fires
Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered condolences to Chilean President Michelle Bachelet over deadly forest fires in the South American country. In a message dated Wednesday, Xi mourned the dead and extended sincere condolences, on behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, to the bereaved families and the injured.
