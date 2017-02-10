What remains of the good old times for the left?

After a lengthy period of support for left-wing governments and coalitions, the tide in the region has turned back towards conservatives who must also overcome hurdles in order to hold onto power If the first 15 years of the 21st century were characterised by the rise and rule of leftist governments in Latin America, recent elections have seen the end of some of those elections and the arrival of movements on the right of the political spectrum into office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.