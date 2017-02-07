Video: Air Tanker Joins Effort to Contain Deadly Wildfires in Chile
Global SuperTanker said as of Friday its Boeing 747 had dropped more than 670,000 gallons of water on the fires and had set a single-day record for liquid dropped by a land-based aerial tanker on February 1, when it dropped 134,400 gallons during seven sorties. Yesterday, Chilean President Michelle Bachelet announced the wildfires were mostly under control and the state of emergency lifted.
