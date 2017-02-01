U.S. Increases Firefighting Aid To Ch...

U.S. Increases Firefighting Aid To Chile As More Than 70 Blazes Rage

Wednesday

A drone image of a forest near La Florida, Chile, on Sunday, after a wildfire. Christian Miranda/AFP/Getty Images hide caption The U.S. Embassy in Chile says it is sending an additional $740,000 for protective equipment and firefighting tools, as the country continues to battle more than 70 active wildfires that have killed at least 11 people in the past two weeks.

Chicago, IL

