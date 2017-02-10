Trump Tells Xi He Will Honor 'One China' Policy

This combination of two 2016 file photos shows, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, left, talking with President Barack Obama at White House in Washington, U.S.A. on Nov. 10, and China's President Xi Jinping arriving at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 22. Chinese leaders are meeting to set economic goals for 2017 amid pressure from Trump and European governments over trade and market access. The Economic Work Conference, attended by Xi and other Communist Party leaders, which began Wednesday, Dec. 14, is a throwback to China's era of central planning but still plays a key role in directing economic development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.