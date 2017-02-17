Texas lawmaker wants to end emoji mix...

Texas lawmaker wants to end emoji mix-ups with Chilean flag

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Reuters

A state lawmaker filed a resolution this week urging people to think before they text and stop using an emoji of the Chilean flag, which resembles the Lone Star State flag, as a symbol of Texas pride. State Representative Tom Oliverson described the resolution as a light-hearted but serious civics lesson for the social media age.

Chicago, IL

