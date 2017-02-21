Texas lawmaker introduces bill chastising Texans for using the Chilean flag emoji

Texas and Chile have remarkably similar flags and Texas doesn't have a Unicode-defined emoji for its flag , so Texans have taken to using the Chilean flag emoji as a shorthand for the longhorn state. This has outraged state rep Tom Oliverson so thoroughly that he has introduced a bill telling Texans to knock it off, because "the Chilean flag, although it is a nice flag, can in any way compare to or be substituted for the official state flag of Texas."

