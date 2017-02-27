See inside the jet British Airways will fly nonstop from New Orleans to London
British Airways will begin nonstop service from New Orleans to London in March, launching the city's first direct connection to Europe in three decades. On Lundi Gras , the airline rolled the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner onto the Louis Armstrong International Airport tarmac for a sneak peek of what travelers can expect when they walk on board starting next month.
