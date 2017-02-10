Sector movers: Miners gain on stronge...

Sector movers: Miners gain on stronger than forecast Chinese trade numbers

Metals and Miners' shares bounded higher at the tail-end of the week amid stronger than expected foreign trade data out of China referencing the month of January, together with sharp gains in the price of some bulk metals. Nonetheless, in the case of Dr. Copper note should be taken of the strike launched the previous day at the BHP Billiton's Escondida copper deposit in Chile.

Chicago, IL

