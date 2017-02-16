Pedro Pascal: Lots 'of cocaine in sea...

Pedro Pascal: Lots 'of cocaine in season three' of Narcos

Pedro Pascal promises 'a lot of cocaine in season three' of his hit show Narcos which will focus on the Cali cartel Pedro Pascal gave Narcos fans a sneak peek of what to expect as the Netflix hit is rolling on its third season. The 41-year-old actor, speaking with Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday, said that despite the December 2, 1993 death of Pablo Escobar as chronicled in the show's second year, 'People keep doing cocaine,' leading to plenty more content for the hit series.

Chicago, IL

