NASA scientist says border agents made him turn over his phone and pin code

Sidd Bikkannavar, a natural-born American citizen, said he was detained at Houston's international airport on Jan. 30, just days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries. Bikkannavar, who works in NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, was on his way back from Santiago, Chile, he told The Verge The engineer moonlights as a driver of solar-powered racing cars , and he'd spent the last couple of weeks at a race in Patagonia.

