#Mining News: Bearing (TSXV: BRZ) (OTCQB: BRGRF) Provides Maricunga Pump Test Update

February 24, 2017 Bearing Resources Ltd. has received results from Li3 Energy Inc from the pump tests at the Maricunga lithium brine project located in Chile . Bearing has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Li3 and its interest in the Maricunga Project .

