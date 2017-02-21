Miners back in profit on recovering m...

Miners back in profit on recovering metals prices

18 hrs ago

Workers of the Escondida copper mine block a road as they strike in Antofagasta, Chile, on February 20, 2017. AFP / Franceso DEGASPERI London: Two of the world's top mining firms returned to profit with a bang on recovering iron ore and coal prices, higher output, cost cutting and asset sales, results showed Tuesday.

