Luther College announces grants of tenure and promotions

Luther College President Paula Carlson and Dean of the College Kevin Kraus have announced promotions and grants of tenure for current faculty members. At its February meeting in Minneapolis, the Luther Board of Regents approved tenure for Anita Carrasco, anthropology; Dan Davis, classics; Kyle Fey, mathematics; Andrew Hageman, English; Thomas Johnson, communication studies; Angela Kueny, nursing; and Jodi Meyer-Mork, education.

