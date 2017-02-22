Lawmaker: Chile and Texas don't share...

Lawmaker: Chile and Texas don't share a flag, y'all

The current roster of emojis includes many national flags, but not state-specific ones. So, left with few other options, people have taken to using the Chilean flag emoji to signify Texas pride.

