Latam Needs To Redouble Efforts To Reduce Hunger: Report

Latin America's Mesoamerican region, which is home to Mexico, Central American countries, Cuba and the Dominican Republic, needs to redouble its efforts to meet the United Nations Zero Hunger Challenge, said a report released on Wednesday, China's Xinhua news agency reported. While the region has reduced the number of people suffering malnutrition from 15.7 million in 1990 to 12.7 million in 2016, there is still work to be done to eradicate hunger by the UN-set deadline of 2025.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.