KOGAS interested in Iranian, U.S. natural gas to secure stable supply

State-run Korea Gas Corp , the world's second-largest single buyer of liquefied natural gas , is interested in Iranian and U.S. natural gas as LNG imports from the two countries are seen possible without destination restrictions, its chief executive said on Friday. "When new suppliers enter, they cannot request destination restrictions ... we can secure supplies that don't carry destination restrictions," Lee Seung-hoon, chief executive and president of KOGAS, said at a forum in Seoul.

