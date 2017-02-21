Kensington Palace exhibition to displ...

Kensington Palace exhibition to display Diana's fashion history

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Dresses and outfits worn by Diana, Princess of Wales have been shipped to London from New York and Chile for a new exhibition. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35473011.ece/9a85e/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-a05ddfab-57a1-426e-b61f-d10fe8c5ac4c_I1.jpg Dresses and outfits worn by Diana, Princess of Wales have been shipped to London from New York and Chile for a new exhibition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC