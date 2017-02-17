Just Published: 'Coffee in Chile'

Just Published: 'Coffee in Chile'

As Chileans are more willing to try and buy superior quality coffee, players took advantage of this window of opportunity to enhance their value sales' growth by positioning products in a premium segment. Consumers' increasing interest in fresh coffee and more especially in fresh ground coffee can be explained by the success of specialist coffee shops that enhance the coffee consumption experience and encourage consumers to replicate the experience at home.

Chicago, IL

