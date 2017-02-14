IMO Secretary-General Visits Antarctica

IMO Secretary-General Visits Antarctica

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Marine News

International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Kitack Lim experienced polar conditions at first hand during a recent visit to Antarctica . Shipping in waters surrounding the two poles has increased in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC