Haunted house in southern Chile spooks entire town, including police officers

17 hrs ago

The family says an feminine silhouette has been appearing on their videos and photos and at night they hear screams telling them to leave the house. A group of Carabineros, Chile's militarized police, said Monday that they experienced a series of paranormal events in a home in the southern city of Puerto Montt after responding to a call for help from a terrified family living there.

Chicago, IL

