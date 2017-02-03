Drought may force Chile to reconsider...

Drought may force Chile to reconsider stance on GM seeds

Read more: Buenos Aires Herald

Genetically modified organisms were off-limits to domestic farmers but seven-year dry spell is likely to prompt change, cheering big multinationals For years, Chile has had a curious double standard when it comes to genetically modified organisms. The country is a global powerhouse in the production of GM seeds - but makes them strictly off-limits to domestic farmers.

Chicago, IL

