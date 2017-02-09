Correction: Chile-Wildfires story

" In a story Jan. 27 about wildfires in Chile, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the acreage burned had been measured since the blazes started in November. The acreage was measured since Jan. 15. Flames from more than 100 raging wildfires in Chile continued spreading from the mountains to the Pacific coast, destroying forests, livestock and entire towns in a destructive path that is now dangerously close to the city of Concepcion CONCEPCION, Chile " Flames from more than 100 raging wildfires in Chile continued spreading from the mountains to the Pacific coast, destroying forests, livestock and entire towns in a destructive path that is now dangerously close to the city of Concepcion.

