CONAF workers combating a forest fire in Valpara so
The fires have spread across much of the central and Southern O'Higgins, Maule Biobio and AraucanA a regions in recent months , fuelled by the current '30-30-30' weather conditions and the droughts that have plagued the centre of the country over the past eight years. Although forest fires are normal in some areas during the summer months, this year's spate has now destroyed more property and land than any other year on record.
