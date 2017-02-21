Collective marks milestones in Chile'...

Collective marks milestones in Chile's music and struggle for democracy

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Canada.com

Edmonton's Colectivo 97 offers a rare opportunity to hear two important works of Chile's musical tradition Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Royal Alberta Museum. Democracy and justice are especially potent words when those concepts have been taken away, a fact with which the citizens of Chile are all too familiar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC