Chile's President Says Cataclysmic Wildfires Are Largely Under Control
A flower shoots through a landscape razed by wildfires in Cauquenes, Chile, on Feb. 2. Chile's president has lifted a state of emergency and says the wildfires that destroyed large swaths of the country are mostly under control. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet says wildfires that killed at least 11 people and caused more than $300 million in damage are mostly under control.
