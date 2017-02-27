Chilean Police Report Paranormal Acti...

Chilean Police Report Paranormal Activity While Investigating Domestic Disturbance

People report cases of paranormal activity somewhere around the world virtually every day, but it's not often that you hear police officers actually confirming these occurrences. However, that's exactly what happened a couple of days ago in a Chilean city, when police investigating a domestic disturbance were allegedly attacked by mysterious forces.

