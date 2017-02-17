Chile store owners lament end of mine...

Chile store owners lament end of miners' bonus culture

Reuters

In the dusty mining city of Antofagasta in northern Chile, the copper miners are not the only ones lamenting the end of the commodities boom - and the juicy bonuses that went with it. Businesses in Antofagasta - from retailers of cars and luxury cruises to taxis and restaurants - formerly enjoyed windfalls every time miners renegotiated their contracts, which in Chile typically means a one-off bonus for each worker.

