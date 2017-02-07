Chile Presidential Hopeful Looks to O...

Chile Presidential Hopeful Looks to Old Trick to Revive Growth

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Chile's former President and current presidential hopeful Ricardo Lagos says he has done it once and he can do it again; reviving growth in a moribund economy through a massive program of infrastructure concessions. The 78-year-old says the government must lift public investment and concessions in infrastructure back above 3 percent of gross domestic product, where it was the last time he headed the government in 2000 to 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC