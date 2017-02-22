Chile demands explanation from Cuba a...

Chile demands explanation from Cuba after ex-minister denied entry

Chile said Tuesday it was recalling its ambassador to Cuba for consultation and speaking to the Cuban government to establish why a prominent former minister was blocked from entering Cuba on Monday night. Mariana Aylwin, a former education minister and daughter of ex-president Patricio Aylwin, was travelling to the island to receive a prize on behalf of her father.

