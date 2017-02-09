Can a Chilean outsider revive Latin America's ailing left?

The Conversation is a collaboration between editors and academics providing informed news analysis and commentary free to read and republish According to popular wisdom, if a government's approval ratings are in the low 20s with an election around the corner, odds are that the ruling party will not retain power; people will vote for change. Just 18 months after winning the 2013 presidential election with 62% of votes , President Michelle Bachelet suffered an unprecedented political breakdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.