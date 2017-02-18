Bus accident in Argentina's Andes kil...

Bus accident in Argentina's Andes kills at least 19 people

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: 680News

A passenger bus has flipped over on an Andean highway in Argentina, killing 19 of the 42 people aboard, police said Saturday. The bus was travelling from the Argentine city of Mendoza to Santiago, Chile, just after midnight Saturday on Route 7 near the Aconcagua Provincial Park that includes the highest mountain in the Americas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,321 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC