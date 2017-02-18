Bus accident in Argentina's Andes kills at least 19 people
A passenger bus has flipped over on an Andean highway in Argentina, killing 19 of the 42 people aboard, police said Saturday. The bus was travelling from the Argentine city of Mendoza to Santiago, Chile, just after midnight Saturday on Route 7 near the Aconcagua Provincial Park that includes the highest mountain in the Americas.
