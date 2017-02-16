Buenaventura CEO says $1,350 gold pri...

Buenaventura CEO says $1,350 gold price could trigger new mining projects

The new chief executive of Peru's biggest precious metals miner, Buenaventura, said on Tuesday that he does not think the price of gold will trigger the mining industry to initiate new mining projects until it reaches at least $1,350 per ounce. Victor Gobitz told Reuters that gold's recent rally combined with the company's rising production has bolstered Buenaventura's finances, which he described as "good" and on track to improve in 2017 after an investment spurt last year.

