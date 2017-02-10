Britain's FTSE gets mining boost, hit...

Britain's FTSE gets mining boost, hits 3-week high

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

LONDON, Feb 10 Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index climbed to a three-week high on Friday, with a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and supply concerns boosting shares in basic resources companies. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent at 7,253.60 points after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the highest since Jan. 17. The benchmark index, up more than 1 percent so far this week, headed for a second week of gains.

